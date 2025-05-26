Use of caste title for Periyar, Hindi instructions in UPSC exam spark row

CHENNAI: A question in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services preliminary examination 2025 regarding the Self-Respect Movement, along with the use of Hindi instructions at an examination centre in Chennai, sparked a controversy and further fuelled the ongoing tussle between the ruling parties at the state and central over the language policy.

The paper also carried a statement on the Governor's role and powers, which is a bone of contention between the state and central governments.

Periyarists condemned the use of a caste title for Erode Venkatasamy Ramasamy (EV Ramasamy), popularly known as 'Thanthai' Periyar, in the question paper. Though Periyar had renounced his caste and avoided using it since 1929, the question paper had 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy Naicker, BR Ambedkar, and names of two others as options for the question – Who among the following was the founder of the Self-Respect Movement?

"He publicly disowned his caste title 'Naicker' during the Self-Respect Conference in Chengalpattu in 1929 and launched a movement against the system. He referred to himself as EV Ramasamy thereafter. Including the caste title in the question paper is politically motivated and demeans his lifelong effort to eradicate caste," general secretary of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam 'Viduthalai' Rajendran told DT Next.

He also noted that Periyar had disowned his caste title nine years before Annai Meenambal bestowed the title 'Periyar' upon him at the conference of Progressive Women Association in 1938. "How can the caste title and 'Periyar' appear together? It is a contradiction at its core," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil criticised the display of instructions in Hindi at an examination centre in Chennai. "Even exam centre instructions are in Hindi. Is this neglect, or just another chapter in Hindi imposition?" he asked.

The question paper also included three statements related to Indian policy, asking candidates to identify which were correct or incorrect. Among them were: 'The Governor of a state is not answerable to any court for the exercise and performance of the powers and duties of his/her office' and 'No criminal proceedings shall be instituted or continued against the Governor during his/her term office'.