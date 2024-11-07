Begin typing your search...

    Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Appavu stressed the negative impacts of the use of AI and said the ease of information leads to misinformation.

    7 Nov 2024
    Use of AI must be transparent and accountable, says TN Speaker Appavu
    TNLA Speaker M. Appavu

    CHENNAI: Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly M Appavu on Wednesday stressed the negative impacts of the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Sydney.

    Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Appavu stressed the negative impacts of the use of AI and said the ease of information leads to misinformation.

    "There is also scope for manipulation in the AI era. Use of AI must be transparent and accountable," he noted. Appavu also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin for giving him an opportunity to participate in the august conference.

    Earlier Appavu visited the Parliament in Malaysia and interacted with their Parliament members.

