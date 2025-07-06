Use e-sevai to renew licenses for old age homes in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As part of ‘SimpleGov’ initiative, the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment has revised the registration process for issuing licenses for women’s hostel and home and old-age homes in Tamil Nadu and made the provision available on e-sevai portal.

As per the order from the TN government, services that are now available online (https://www.tnesevai.tn.gov.in/) are registration of old-age homes, registration and licensing of homes for women and license for working women’s hostels.

“When existing licenses expire, applicants who are already registered by the Social Welfare Department can renew them using the new online procedure,” read the notification. “All existing license holders must visit the e-Sevai portal to update their registration and upload all necessary supporting documents.”

Meanwhile, members of Tamil Nadu IT Hostel and Paid Guest (PG) Owners Welfare Association have also been asking to simplify obtaining licenses for hostels and PGs. They pointed out that in the TN government gazette February 2019, buildings used for hostels are mentioned under residential use zones.

“Also, the TN Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, mentions that the property tax for these buildings should be collected only as residential buildings. But why does the government collect property tax on commercial buildings?” asked a member.