US gives us husk while we give rice: TN minister Reghupathy on Indo-US trade deal

Reghupathy also accused Modi of maintaining double standards regarding the Tamil people. He claimed that while the PM praises Tamil culture abroad, his rhetoric changes within India.

"When he goes to America or Malaysia, he speaks highly of Tamil as a bridge because of the large Indian Tamil population there. But when he goes to Odisha or Bihar, he calls the Tamilian a thief," the minister alleged.

On the domestic political front, Reghupathy dismissed the recent claims made by TVK leader K A Sengottaiyan regarding the vote share of new political entrants.

Addressing the BJP's focus on issues like Lord Murugan, he said the Dravidian Model government remains the true protector of devotees' interests.