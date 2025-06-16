Upskilling courses for industrial workers soon at engineering colleges, ITIs: Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Higher Education Department has decided to commence degree and diploma courses in engineering and polytechnic colleges for employees working in industrial enterprises.

The courses, with special focus on practical skills and real-world applications, will be offered in government engineering and polytechnic colleges soon. A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that industrial engineering, along with core engineering branches such as mechanical, electrical, and computer science, would be offered to the employees of industrial units.

"Industrial engineering is a direct way for the professionals interested in optimising industrial processes and systems," he said adding that the employees, who want to pursue diploma courses, could likely get admitted in courses such as civil, electrical, mechanical, electronics, automotive industrial engineering, and digital manufacturing and design technology.

"Approval and no-objection certificate will be arranged from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to start the courses," the official said, adding that "the approval includes intake capacity and duration for each course."

Stating that detailed guidelines will be issued for the employees in the industrial enterprises, the official said, "Fees and other aspects will be fixed by an expert committee, which will be constituted soon." He pointed out that the proposed courses and the classroom sessions will not affect the regular engineering and diploma students.

Claiming that the courses will be more practical-oriented, the official stated that they would not only help working professionals equip themselves with the latest industrial requirements but also ensure pay hikes within their existing organisation, commensurate with their course level.