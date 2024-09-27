Upset over wife’s affair, Madurai man kills kids aged 5, 7

MADURAI: Furious over wife’s infidelity, a 35-year-old man killed his two daughters and later attempted suicide in Madurai on Thursday. Police said, Sethupathi, a painter, lived with wife Rajeshwari (32) and two daughters, Rakshitha (7) and Rakshana (5), in Balaji Nagar near Anna Nagar. Rajeshwari had an extramarital affair, which led to frequent verbal altercations between the couple.

After one such quarrel, Rajeshwari moved to her relative’s house. After being convinced by her relatives, Rajeshwari returned to her husband’s house. However, she continued her extra-marital affair. Infuriated by his wife’s firmness, Sethupathi gave poison to his two daughters and slit their throats.

Later, he also consumed poison and attempted suicide by hanging. When Rajeshwari came home on Thursday, she was shocked to find her daughters dead and her husband hanging from the ceiling.

On hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and rescued Sethupathi.

Police reached the spot on information from locals and rushed him to the GH.