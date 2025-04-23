UPSC results show Naan Mudhalvan a hit, says Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Arguing that the success rate of Tamil Nadu UPSC candidates trained under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme in Tamil Nadu was proof of the benefits of four-year initiatives of the DMK regime, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said the number of candidates from Tamil Nadu clearing UPSC exams has increased from 27 candidates in 2021 to 57 this year.

Making a statement during the Zero Hour in the State Assembly after Palani MLA IP Senthilkumar lauded the Naan Mudhalvan scheme's success, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "We are witnessing the benefits of the four-year initiatives of the Dravidian model government now. Till 2016, an average of 100 candidates from Tamil Nadu cleared the All India Service (UPSC) exams. However, the number gradually declined since 2016. Only 27 candidates from Tamil Nadu were shortlisted for AlS in 2021."

About 57 Tamil Nadu students have cleared the UPSC exams this year. Of the 57, about 50 students received incentives under Naan Mudhalvan and 18 were provided residential training, Udhayanidhi informed the House. Attributing the success to the implementation of the Naan Mudhalvan competitive exams wing by the state government in 2023 to increase the number of AIS officers from the state, the deputy CM said that the Chief Minister allocated Rs 10 crore for the wing's functioning under the Special Programme Implementation department.

Under the programme, an incentive of Rs 7,500 per month was given to 1,000 students clearing Preliminary exams for a year and Rs 25,000 to those clearing Main exams were provided. In the first year of its implementation, as many as 45 TN students cleared UPSC, Udhayanidhi said. Referring to the success of Sivachandran and Monica, who have secured All India Ranking 23 and 39, respectively, Udhayanidhi said the state has announced a Rs 50,000 incentive to those clearing prelims and mains to facilitate their coaching and travel to New Delhi for the UPSC interview.