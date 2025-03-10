Uproar sans facts bid to cheat people: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped up his attack on the Tamil Nadu government over the ongoing row about the implementation of the National Education Policy, and alleged that those who do not have concrete facts try to create an uproar only to mislead others.

Speaking to reporters on the Parliament complex, Pradhan said the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government should rise above political interests for benefit of students.

“Those who do not have concrete facts, they only want to shout back. They are creating an uproar and only misleading others. Today is March 10 and just a few days are left before the completion of this financial year; the (Central) government doesn’t have any issue in providing TN their allocation of PM SHRI, but they are not interested in it.

“Those who don’t want to join the PM-SHRI programme, I appeal to them. The PM SHRI is a scheme for the benefit of students and in Tamil Nadu, the medium of instruction will remain Tamil only. What is their opposition, I do not understand?” Pradhan said.

Replying to a question on the PM SHRI scheme, Pradhan said the TN government has changed its stand on implementing the centrally-sponsored scheme which envisaged strengthening the schools managed by central, state or local bodies.

The State concerned has to sign an MoU with the central government that it would implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and in return, the central government provides the funds.

Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for about 30 minutes after DMK members protested over Pradhan’s remarks.