Upper Bhavani hydropower project gets nod for EIA study

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has granted Terms of Reference (ToR) to conduct a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the proposed Upper Bhavani Open Loop Pumped Storage Project (PSP) at the Nilgiris.

The PSP would be developed by NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL), a joint venture of NTPC Ltd and Tangedco. The 1000 MW project is envisioned to boost the state's renewable energy storage infrastructure.

The Upper Bhavani PSP project proposes to harness the potential of two existing reservoirs – the Upper Bhavani Dam and the Avalanche-Emerald Reservoir system. The Rs 5,005 crore project aims to store surplus solar and wind energy during off-peak hours and release it during peak demand. Designed to provide six hours of peak power generation daily, the facility will feature 4x250 MW reversible pump-turbine units generating 2080.50 million units annually.

It will require 167.85 hectares, including 56.35 hectares of forest land. Importantly, no new submergence areas will be required due to the use of existing reservoirs.

EAC’s environmental concerns

During its 24th meeting on February 14, 2025, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) raised serious concerns over the region's ecological sensitivity. It highlighted that the proximity of the Mukurthi National Park, located within one km of the project site, warrants extreme caution. The region is home to rich vegetation and wildlife, including elephants and tigers. Concerns were also raised about the environmental impact of transmission lines, which account for a substantial portion of forest land use.

The EAC recommended comprehensive environmental assessments and robust mitigation strategies. They also urged the project proponent to explore alternative sites due to the proximity to the national park.

In its meeting on April 15, the EAC acknowledged that while the total land requirement includes a significant forest area, the application for Stage-I forest clearance is still pending and needs to be pursued by the project proponent. It noted that of the six alternatives studied, the selected site best meets the technical and environmental constraints, largely due to the availability of both upper and lower reservoirs.

While the EAC found the supporting documentation and justification for site selection satisfactory, it decided to conduct a site inspection through a subcommittee before recommending the project for final environmental clearance.

With ToR approval in place, NTECL is expected to prepare and submit the final EIA/EMP report within five years. The project must clear further regulatory stages, including forest clearance and public consultation.