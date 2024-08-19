Upcoming: Green rating for event venues, marriage halls in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a bid to make the places of large gatherings environmentally sustainable, the Department of Environment and Climate Change has decided to launch the ‘Lifestyle of Climate’ certification scheme. Under the scheme ‘green’ certificates will be provided to such places for promoting eco-friendly practices.

According to a department document, places like event venues, marriage halls, community halls, and others attract large crowds and generate considerable resource consumption. Instilling eco-consciousness in their operations is the need of the hour and the recognition of such centres will play a significant role in creating a positive impact among the people.

“The Green Certification Program sets forth a comprehensive framework that assesses and rewards centres that implement sustainable measures, adopt renewable energy sources, minimize waste generation, and prioritize conservation efforts,” the document said.

“Green certification will not just enhance the mass congregation centres’ reputation as environmentally responsible institutions but also inspire and motivate the public towards adopting eco-friendly practices in their daily lives,” it said.

Under the certification scheme, energy consumption, waste management, and resource usage in mass congregation centres will be assessed comprehensively. Meanwhile, the department has invited private consultants to develop a methodology for rating mechanisms based on the comprehensive assessment.

The ratings will also be based on the use of renewable energy in the mass congregation centres and the adoption of best energy conservation practices. Types of air-conditioning, their capacity, and equipment details will be assessed along with the water consumption pattern. Gaps in adopting the Building Energy Efficiency Code Energy Conservation and Building Code 2017, IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Code, GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment), or LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) will impact the ratings. The department will devise a framework based on the assessment results and other collected data. Congregation centres that score eligible marks will be given QR Code-enabled certificates.