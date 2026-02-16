Up from 2, MMK to seek 5 seats from DMK; not keen on power share

The decision was taken at the party's special general council meeting held at the YMCA grounds in Royapettah under the leadership of MMK president MH Jawahirullah. More than 2,000 general council members from across the State participated, and 19 resolutions were adopted.

Addressing reporters later, Jawahirullah said the foremost resolution was to work tirelessly for the victory of the DMK-led alliance and to ensure the continuation of the present government. "We have sought five constituencies in the upcoming Assembly election. In the last election, we asked for three and were allotted two. This time, we are seeking five seats," he said.