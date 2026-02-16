Up from 2, MMK to seek 5 seats from DMK; not keen on power share

CHENNAI: The Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) on Sunday resolved to seek five Assembly seats, up from two seats contested in 2021, in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the upcoming state elections, stepping up its bargaining position while reaffirming its support for the ruling coalition.
The decision was taken at the party's special general council meeting held at the YMCA grounds in Royapettah under the leadership of MMK president MH Jawahirullah. More than 2,000 general council members from across the State participated, and 19 resolutions were adopted.
Addressing reporters later, Jawahirullah said the foremost resolution was to work tirelessly for the victory of the DMK-led alliance and to ensure the continuation of the present government. "We have sought five constituencies in the upcoming Assembly election. In the last election, we asked for three and were allotted two. This time, we are seeking five seats," he said.
Stating that the representation of minorities in the Assembly and Parliament has been declining, the Papanasam MLA urged the DMK to provide greater opportunities to Muslim candidates in the forthcoming polls.
Among other resolutions, the party thanked the Chief Minister for including converts to Islam in the Backward Classes Muslim (BC-M) category, called for an increase in the 3.5 per cent horizontal reservation for the community, condemned the Union Budget, opposed the alleged deletion of 97 lakh voters in Tamil Nadu, and demanded the immediate constitution of the Waqf Board in Puducherry.
Jawahirullah asserted that while MMK seeks a fair share in seat allocation, power-sharing in governance is not relevant to Tamil Nadu's political context.