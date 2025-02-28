Unnecessary to learn 3rd language in AI age: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Defending the two-language policy pursued by the state since the formation of the first Dravidian party government in 1967, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday insisted that it was unnecessary to learn a third language in the age of Artificial intelligence, and students must instead focus on learning their mother, tongue, English and science and technology.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ handle, Stalin said, “BJP leaders advocating Hindi insist, ‘You must know Hindi to buy tea, pani puri, or use toilets in North India.”

“In the Age of AI, forcing any language as a third language in schools is unnecessary. Advanced translation technology already removes language barriers instantly. Students should not be burdened with extra languages,” Stalin said.

“Students should focus on mastering their mother tongue and English while gaining expertise in science and technology. If needed, they can learn any language later,” the Chief Minister added, wrapping up his message with a parting shot, “True progress lies in innovation, not linguistic imposition.”