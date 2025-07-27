Unlike Union’s Madurai AIIMS delays, TN executes monumental projects with pace: Govt

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday highlighted major infrastructure achievements under Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Dravidian model governance, projecting them as enduring symbols of architectural excellence and public service.

A government release listed landmark projects executed by the Public Works Department, including the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy (Rs 240.53 crore), the Madurai Rajaji Hospital expansion (Rs 187.79 crore), 11 Medical College Hospital buildings across the state (Rs 4,179 crore), and four new District Collectorate offices (Rs 452.76 crore).

The government underscored the swift execution of key projects, pointing to the AIIMS-Madurai delay under the Union government, as a contrast to Stalin’s efficient leadership. The recently inaugurated Kolathur Periyar Hospital (Rs 210.80 crore), equipped with 560 beds and modern facilities, was cited as a model institution.

Other cultural and architectural feats include the Keezhadi Museum (Rs 18.42 crore), the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai (Rs 218.84 crore), the Jallikkattu arena in Alanganallur (Rs 62.77 crore), and the Kalaignar Memorial (Rs 53.73 crore), which has already drawn over 63 lakh visitors.