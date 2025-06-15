Unlike BJP’s bid, religion personal affair not for politics: Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Delivering a talk at the Tiruchy rally, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the party will continue to fight for safeguarding secularism promoted by Dr Ambedkar.

The Chidambaram MP slammed ‘sanatani’ BJP and RSS for promoting Hinduism, which does not follow the concept of brotherhood.

Addressing the secularism rally organised by VCK, Thirumavalavan said, VCK cannot be ignored in the battle to sharpen the national politics and as a crusader in safeguarding secularism. “We have witnessed several ups and downs in our 35-year journey.

While the parties that were formed during the times when VCK was founded were seen nowhere, we have been standing tall, turning into an unavoidable force not only in Tamil Nadu but also in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra,” said Thiruma.

Thirumavalavan said the VCK fights for the rights of the scheduled caste people without any compromise, rebutting charges over Vengaivayal's compromise with the ruling DMK.

Poor and marginalised are present in almost all the government departments today, he said, claiming that “it is the success of VCK.

Stating that Dr Ambedkar created the Constitution, stressing that the government should not talk against any particular religion, Thiruma stressed that the BJP and RSS are in the habit of promoting Hinduism and terming Islam and Christianity as enemies. “Both Islam and Christianity support the concept of brotherhood, but not Hinduism. Can the BJP and RSS leaders confirm whether Hinduism promotes the brotherhood concept?” he asked.

Thiruma said that the VCK has been speaking the politics taught by Dr Ambedkar, who said that religion is for the people and not for the government. “Do the BJP leaders follow this?, he asked and stressed that the VCK will continue to follow the doctrines of Dr Ambedkar in the fight against the sanatana forces and the protection of the constitution, Thiruma said.