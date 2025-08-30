Unlike AIADMK time, foreign trips now are fruitful, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: In a direct reply to former chief minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who criticized the foreign trips undertaken by chief minister MK Stalin as useless, the latter said that unlike trips taken by Palaniswami, agreements are being signed during present trips.

Speaking to the reporters at Chennai Airport, on Saturday, Stalin, who commenced his one week trip to Germany and England, said, "In his view, these trips must be like the ones he undertook during his tenure. But unlike that, the agreements I am signing are all being implemented - and have already begun to take effect."

Listing out his foreign tours as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said that he had travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, Spain, Singapore and the United States. During the US visit, 19 MoUs (Memorandum of Agreements) were signed. During Spain and Japan visits, 3 and 7 MoUs were signed. Six MoUs were signed in the UAE and 1 MoU was signed in Singapore.

Altogether, 36 MoUs were signed, ensuring Employment for 30,037 persons, bringing in Investments worth Rs.18,498 crore to Tamil Nadu. Out of these 36 agreements, 23 projects are already at various stages of implementation. In continuation of this, I am now travelling to Germany and the United Kingdom, he added.

"I must also highlight a very Special Occasion: on September 4, at Oxford University, during the 'Self-Respect Movement Centenary Conference'; I will have the privilege of unveiling the Portrait of the Great Rationalist, Thanthai Periyar. This will indeed be a Historic Event," he said.

On responding to a question about his recent Bihar visit, during which he took part in a rally against vote theft issue, Stalin said, "No matter what conspiracies are attempted, Tamil Nadu has the strength to overcome them. Even in Bihar, what the Election Commission desired did not fully materialize. I speak from personal experience - in fact, the Commission's actions there only helped to awaken the People!"

On a question about TVK president and actor Vijay, who declared his newly launched party will be direct rival to DMK in 2026 election, the chief minister brushed aside the comment by saying that there is need for him to talk about that, and instead of works, DMK will demonstrate its strength through action.

On the possibility of more parties joining the DMK alliance, Stalin said that whether new parties join or not, new voters are steadily moving towards the DMK.