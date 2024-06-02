Unique devotion: Villagers craft 'Aadhaar card' for Goddess in temple festival near Dindigul

CHENNAI: In a unique incident, villagers from Pommanambatti, near Dindigul, designed an Aadhaar card for Goddess as part of their temple festival celebrations.

The festival took place at the ancient Kaliyamman and Bhagavatiyamman temple in the village.

As part of the festivities, a banner resembling an Aadhaar card for the Goddess was installed by the villagers.

A large number of devotees participated in the event to have darshan and to take part in the celebrations.