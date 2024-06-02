Begin typing your search...

Unique devotion: Villagers craft 'Aadhaar card' for Goddess in temple festival near Dindigul

As part of the festivities, a banner resembling an Aadhaar card for the Goddess was installed by the villagers.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Jun 2024 1:36 PM GMT
Unique devotion: Villagers craft Aadhaar card for Goddess in temple festival near Dindigul
X

Villagers craft 'Aadhaar card' for Goddess in temple festival near Dindigul

CHENNAI: In a unique incident, villagers from Pommanambatti, near Dindigul, designed an Aadhaar card for Goddess as part of their temple festival celebrations.

The festival took place at the ancient Kaliyamman and Bhagavatiyamman temple in the village.

As part of the festivities, a banner resembling an Aadhaar card for the Goddess was installed by the villagers.

A large number of devotees participated in the event to have darshan and to take part in the celebrations.

DindigulAadhaar cardtemple festivalPommanambatti
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X