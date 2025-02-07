Unions to hold stir in TN over private mini bus move on Feb 13

CHENNAI: The federation of trade unions in the Transport Corporation comprising CITU and AITUC have announced that the workers affiliated with their unions will be holding a demonstration on February 13 in all the zonal head offices pressing various demands–non-payment of terminal benefits to retired employees, filling up of vacant posts, wage revision and move to privatise the corporations.

In a statement, the federation of trade unions said that instead of developing the transport corporations, the government is keen on privatising them.

“The government has issued orders to allow private minibuses to operate in Chennai in the name of premium buses. We demand the government to cancel that order and stop the attempts to privatise the transport corporation,” they demanded.

The federation also pointed out that the transport corporations are yet to pay Rs 3,500 crore terminal benefits for the workers who retired in the last 21 months.

They also urged the government to hold wage revision talks, fill up 30,000 vacant posts and not to delay the appointments on compassionate grounds.

“On February 13, all the unions will decide and announce the strike if needed,” they said.