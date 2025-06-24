Union Minister L Murugan welcomes Indians evacuated from Israel under Op Sindhu

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, on Tuesday warmly welcomed a group of Indian nationals who were safely repatriated from war-torn Israel under the ongoing Operation Sindhu evacuation mission.

Amid the escalating military conflict between Israel and Iran, the Government of India has initiated “Operation Sindhu” to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens stranded in the affected regions.

As part of this coordinated mission, a total of 165 Indian nationals, including students and working professionals, were airlifted from Israel to Jordan and subsequently brought back to India abroad an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

The special IAF flight landed in New Delhi at 8:45 AM on Tuesday.

Murugan received the evacuees at the airport, commending the swift response of Indian authorities and the efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Air Force, and diplomatic teams involved in the operation.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is committed to safeguarding every citizen, no matter where they are in the world,” the Minister said.

He also reiterated the Central government’s resolve to continue evacuation efforts as long as necessary to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals amid the intensifying geopolitical crisis in West Asia.