Union Minister L Murugan welcomes verdict in Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, on Wednesday welcomed the city Mahila Court's verdict convicting DMK member Gnanasekaran in the Anna University sexual assault case. "This landmark verdict has reaffirmed that those who commit crimes against women cannot evade the rule of law," Murugan said in a statement. "It is a severe blow to those who believe that political connections and proximity to power can shield them from justice," he said.

Murugan praised the resilience of the survivor and her family, stating that their determination and courage in the face of immense trauma stood as a beacon of hope. "Their brave and unwavering pursuit of justice is truly inspiring and will empower countless women across the country," he said.

The Union Minister added that the judgment should serve as a powerful lesson to those in power and to anyone who dares to exploit their influence for criminal acts