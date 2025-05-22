Union Minister L Murugan defends ED in TASMAC probe, targets DMK over Arakkonam case

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Thursday reiterated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) functions independently of the central government, and stated that the agency will proceed legally in the Tasmac corruption case, despite the Supreme Court's interim stay.

"The Enforcement Directorate is an independent statutory body. There is no setback for the ED in the Tasmac probe. The case is ongoing, and the final verdict is yet to come. Those who have committed wrong must face punishment under the law," Murugan told reporters in Chennai.

He launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, alleging a cover-up in the Arakkonam sexual harassment case involving a DMK functionary.

"Just like the Anna University harassment case, here too, the police are trying to protect the culprits. Who are these 'sirs' and 'thambis'? What is their connection with DMK's first family?" he asked, accusing the State of shielding the guilty and turning the survivor into the accused.

Murugan demanded a CBI probe and welcomed the National Commission for Women's suo motu action in the Arakkonam case.

Addressing political alliances ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Murugan was cautious but indicated that decisions would be made at the national level.

"Just as Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chennai to confirm the alliance with AIADMK, other partnerships, including those with leaders like O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, will be finalised by our national leadership at the appropriate time," he said.

On the possibility of an alliance with actor Vijay's TVK, Murugan responded, "This is not the time to discuss alliances. The high command will decide."

On infrastructure, Murugan said the long-pending Velachery–St Thomas Mount MRTS extension will be taken up with the Union Railway Minister.

He also cited ongoing railway and transport projects under the PM Gati Shakti plan, including the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train and a successful Hyperloop trial between Chennai and Bengaluru.