Union Minister Amit Shah visits bereaved Tamilisai at her residence, consoles her

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Saligramam residence of BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Friday and consoled her over the loss of her father, Kumari Anandan, who died on April 9.

Despite his hectic programme during his day’s visit to the city, Shah drove to Dr Tamilisai’s house, from the hotel where he was staying in Guindy, and consoled her.

He paid floral tributes to a portrait of Kumari Anandan, a veteran Congress leader, who died due to age-related ailments at 93.

Though her father was a Congressman throughout his life, Anandan's daughter has been a member of the BJP since her student days.

Her party leader’s sudden visit surprised the former Governor. She stepped out of her house to receive Shah.

After paying floral tributes to Anandan, Shah spent some time with Tamilisai’s family members and consoled them.

Later, speaking to reporters she said the Home Minister had earlier conveyed his condolences and sympathies to her over phone and now personally paid a visit to her house today.

“I thank Amit Shah ji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the BJP leaders and cadres who despite knowing that my father belonged to

Congress party, reached out to me and consoled me for my huge personal loss,” Tamilisai said.

The Union Minister sprang another surprise, when he advanced his programme of meeting RSS ideologue and Thuglak magazine editor S Gurumurthy.

Though he was to meet Gurumurthy in the evening, Shah drove straight to Gurumurthy 's house in Mylapore for a brief discussion.