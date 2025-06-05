Union Home Minister set to visit Madurai on June 8 to galvanise saffron party

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at galvanising the BJP's rank and file ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Union Home Minister and the party's chief strategist Amit Shah is set to visit Madurai on June 8 to address over 10,000 party functionaries from across the state.

Madurai, seen as a strategic midpoint for the BJP's cadre mobilisation in southern Tamil Nadu, will host what party insiders describe as a "show of unity and strength."

According to sources in Kamalalayam, the state BJP headquarters, Shah is expected to deliver a no-nonsense message — align behind state president Nainar Nagenthran or step aside.

"Amit Shah will unequivocally tell everyone that Nainar Nagenthran is the face of the BJP in Tamil Nadu," a senior party functionary told DT Next.

"He is expected to issue a strong warning against internal dissent and factional politics that have recently plagued the state unit," the leader noted.

The visit comes at a crucial time, with murmurs of discontent surfacing among senior BJP leaders unhappy with Nagenthran's leadership style.

Shah's intervention, sources said, will serve to quell these divisions and restore discipline ahead of the Assembly polls.

"His core message will be simple — end infighting, support the leadership, and channel all energies into defeating the DMK in 2026," another senior leader said.

Shah will also engage with influential community leaders and coalition partners from the AIADMK-led NDA during his visit, aiming to bolster caste-based outreach and electoral alliances.

Later in the day, he will chair a key core committee meeting of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, where discussions will revolve around fine-tuning booth-level strategies and expanding the party's footprint in the state.

"This is more than just a rally — it's a reset," a BJP source summed up.

"The goal is clear: unite under one leadership and lay the groundwork for a serious push for power in Tamil Nadu," sources told this correspondent.