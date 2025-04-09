Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Chennai on April 11

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a brief visit to Chennai on April 11 and he is likely to hold discussions with senior BJP leaders here.

Apart from informally reviewing the party's progress, he may also discuss alliance prospects in Tamil Nadu.

"His one-day visit will be significant as he may discuss various issues with the party's senior functionaries," a senior BJP leader told PTI.

Shah would arrive here on the night of April 10 by a special aircraft from the national capital and would stay at a private hotel where the informal meetings would be held. He would leave the city on Friday evening, the source said.