Union govt considering states as enslaved areas; imposing language, financial atrocities: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reaffirming his government’s commitment to safeguarding the state’s two-language policy and unequivocally opposing the union government’s trilingual policy, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the union government was imposing languages and committing financial atrocities because it considered states as its enslaved areas. Stalin also promised an announcement soon to ensure state autonomy and uphold the rights of the state.

Replying to a Special Calling Attention Motion moved in the House by members of the ruling alliance regarding the two-language policy, Stalin said, “We hold on to the two language policy dearly because we have realized historically that if we permit another language, it will chew and swallow our language. Hindi language imposition is not just a language imposition; it will be a cultural obliteration.”

Accusing the BJP led union government of trying to “dominate states, state languages and a race by imposing Hindi”, Stalin said, “They (BJP) are engaging in such language imposition and financial atrocities because they consider states as their areas of indentured labour. We must put an end to it altogether. We are under compulsion to take appropriate measures to safeguard the federal character of India and win over the states’ autonomy.” “Only if we ensure state autonomy and uphold the rights of states, can we protect Tamil language and develop the Tamil race. I will soon make an announcement to this effect,” he added.

Won’t accept trilingual policy for any reason

Responding to specific doubts raised by Deputy LoP R B Udhayakumar regarding the government’s stand on the two-language policy in the backdrop of the Centre accusing it of going back on the alleged promise of subscribing to PM Shri schools, the Chief Minister said, “Let there be no doubt! We are determined. We will not accept it (trilingual policy) for any reason.”

Spills beans on LoP’s Delhi visit

Seizing the opportunity to break the suspense surrounding LoP Edappadi K Palaniswami’s sudden visit to Delhi, Stalin said, “Reports indicate that the LoP left for Delhi this morning. Reports also suggest whom he will be meeting during the Delhi visit. He (EPS) must urge (them) regarding it (language policy) during the meeting.”

Concurring with the members’ that Tamil and English are Tamil Nadu’s two language policy, the CM said, “There is no change in it. This is not just a linguistic policy, but the policy of our path and vision. No matter to what extent they blame us; we will not give up on the principle of our life or digress from it.”

Reiterating that they would safeguard Tamil unmindful of the Union’s threat to deny funds for not accepting Hindi, the CM said, “This is not an issue of funds, but ethnicity! It is an issue of safeguarding our Tamil language, Tamil race, students and youths of Tamil Nadu. We are not slaves who mortgage (read as surrender) the pride of the race for benefits just because they denied funds. This is the Dravidian model regime which breaks the hurdles, if any.”

Recalling the historic two-language policy resolution moved by Anna in the House on January 23, 1968, Stalin said, “We are not opposed to any language. We are only saying that these two languages are enough for us.”

Clarifying that they maintained a two language policy because they don’t allow any language threatening to obliterate mother tongue Tamil, the CM said, “Our neighbours and states across the country have come to realize that our firm stand to two language policy and Tamil Nadu’s path is right.”