Union government tries to establish Vedic myths as history: Vaiko on Keeladi report row

CHENNAI: Condemning the union government for delaying the release of reports of Keeladi archaeological excavations, MDMK general secretary Vaiko alleged that the government is trying to establish Vedic myths as history of India.

"While trying to black out Keeladi Tamil civilization, the union government is searching for Sanskrit civilization, which is not present. It is condemnable that the government is trying to establish Sanskrit as the mother of all languages in India and Aryans are original inhabitants," he said in a statement.

He added that RSS and BJP are against multiple languages and cultures as they are trying to establish one language, one culture and one tradition by imposing Hindi and Sanskrit culture.

The senior leader recalled that Phase-1, 2 and 3 excavations in Keeladi were conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Phase-4 to Phase-9 excavations were conducted by the state government. The state government has already released the reports. But, the central government is yet to release reports of Phase-2 and 3.

"Despite promising the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, the reports are not released. Meanwhile, the ASI has asked Amarnath Ramakrishna, who conducted the excavations, to resubmit the reports with corrections. But, Amarnath clarified that the reports do not require any corrections," he pointed out.

He called the people of Tamil Nadu to defeat the "fascistic forces", which try to black out Tamil's antiquity and history by various conspiracies.