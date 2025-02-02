Union Budget 2025: Mixed reactions on Education sector’s allocation

CHENNAI: The Budget has evoked mixed responses from educationists in the State. While some welcome it, citing impetus to Artificial Intelligence (AI), others flagged poor budgetary allocation for the sector.

Secretary of AM Jain College Udhan Kumar Chordia said that the Bharatiya Bhasha Scheme will bridge language barriers in learning, and the Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence will drive innovation in education. “Expanding medical seats and skill centres ensures better opportunities for students,” he said.

However, the general secretary of State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, said that the increase in the budget allocation for the education sector was very poor. “It is only a marginal rise. It will not help to improve the quality of education in the country,” he added.

“There is no budgetary allocation for adding 10,000 new medical seats. This literally means that private investment will be allowed. Thus, the rich will have access to higher education, while the poor will be reduced to unskilled or semi-skilled labour in the job market,” he said.

SAI International Education Group’s Chairperson Dr Silpi Sahoo, hailed the announcement for broadband internet facility in every government secondary school.