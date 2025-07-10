Union agri minister to chair meeting on cotton production in Coimbatore on July 11

CHENNAI: In a step to address the ongoing challenges in cotton cultivation, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will chair a high-level meeting in Coimbatore tomorrow (July 11).

The meeting will focus on improving cotton productivity, combating virus attacks, and ensuring the availability of quality seeds for farmers.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the meeting will bring together a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including cotton farmers, scientists, agriculture ministers of cotton-growing states, senior government officials, and representatives from the cotton industry and agricultural universities.

“Cotton production in India has been witnessing a consistent decline, largely due to the TSV virus affecting BT cotton,” Minister Chouhan said in a video message.

“This meeting is being convened to deliberate extensively on ways to boost productivity, lower production costs, and develop climate-resilient, high-quality seeds,” he noted.

Highlighting the Centre's commitment to farmer welfare, Chouhan emphasised the importance of collective effort. “It is our firm resolve to increase cotton production and enhance the livelihood of our cotton-growing brothers and sisters. We are determined to chart a practical and sustainable roadmap,” he said.

To facilitate wider participation, the ministry has also launched a toll-free helpline — 1800 180 1551 — inviting cotton farmers across the country to share suggestions, concerns, and experiences.

Chouhan assured that every suggestion received would be considered with utmost seriousness.

The meeting, scheduled for 10.00 AM on July 11, will be attended by key stakeholders from across the nation.

The Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), top scientists, and policy-makers are expected to play an active role in shaping future strategies.

Calling upon the farming community, Chouhan concluded with a heartfelt appeal: “Together, we will overcome this challenge and revive cotton production in India. Your insights will help shape policies that directly address ground realities.”