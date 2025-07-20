Unification by September end, efforts on at many levels: OPS camp

TIRUCHY: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s supporter R Vaithilingam on Saturday espoused confidence that the party’s unification would be a reality by the end of September, assuring that steps are underway in various levels.

“As the BJP top brass feels that a united AIADMK can only fight the ruling DMK, they are advising us to put a united front. Talks are initiated at various levels, and there is a positive signal from a few of the factions,” Vaithilingam said while speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, referring to several factions of the party and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK.

While Edappadi K Palaniswami has commenced his election rally, OPS has organised a conference on September 4. “After the conference, there is a bright chance for the united AIADMK at least by September end, and face the upcoming Assembly polls together. Winning would be certain for the united AIADMK,” Vaithilingam said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a group of 50 AIADMK functionaries, including Vilar panchayat former president Soma Rathinasundaram and 11 AIADMK branch secretaries, joined the OPS faction in the presence of Vaithilingam.