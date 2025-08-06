Unidentified gang murders financier in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: A four-member unidentified gang hacked to death a 40-year-old financier in Namakkal on Tuesday.

The deceased Aruldas was returning home in a two-wheeler after buying groceries when a four-member gang arrived in a load carrier vehicle and intercepted him near his residence on the Namakkal-Mohanur Road around 11 am. He was running a financial firm that was in loss.

The gang suddenly unleashed a deadly attack and fled away in their load carrier vehicle.

The shell-shocked people immediately rushed Aruldas in a critical condition to Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment.

The assailants, meanwhile, abandoned their vehicle near ‘Aniyapuram’ after it developed a snag and was later seized by the Mohanur police. After preliminary inquiries, police suspect a financial dispute to be the reason behind such a heinous crime.