Ungaludan Stalin is just DMK's propaganda: Nainar Nagendran

TIRUCHY: BJP State president Nainar Nagendran who strongly opposed the Ungaludan Stalin programme on Wednesday, charged that the DMK has been spending government money for the party’s political campaign and misusing government officials.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Nainar Nagendran said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Tamil Nadu for two days on July 27 and 28 and would dedicate completed projects worth Rs 4,500 crore to the nation. The State BJP unit has decided to accord a massive reception to the Prime Minister.

Stating that the law and order situation becomes worse in Tamil Nadu day by day, Nainar Nagendran said, the people want the DMK to be dethroned as the number of women harassment cases has been increasing due to the wide availability of drugs.

“The drugs and tobacco materials are sold even near the schools and colleges, but the government fails to curb the menace,” he charged.

Nainar mentioned that as many as 10 murders took place in Thiruvallur within 24 hours, while a 10-year-old girl was sexually abused in the same place.

“But the former TNCC chief KS Alagiri claims that the law and order situation is good in Tamil Nadu. Is he aware of the incidents taking place in the state,” asked Nainar.

Meanwhile, Nainar accused the DMK is trying to develop the party with the Ungaludan Stalin programme.

“The government money is spent on the programme, and senior IAS officers are appointed for the purpose. How can DMK make use of the senior officials as party propaganda secretaries? The DMK is misusing the government machinery for the party affairs,” Nainar charged.

He also claimed that the DMK’s membership drive that reached 2 crore in the past 10 days is a farce.

“The Oraniyil Tamil Nadu is an unnecessary programme. It is used for diverting the minds of the people. But the people are aware of all these,” Nainar added.