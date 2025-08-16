‘Ungaludan Stalin’ campaign receives 30 lakh petitions in 30 days across TN

CHENNAI: 30 lakh petitions have been received in 30 days through 3,561 camps held for ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ (Stalin with you) campaign across Tamil Nadu.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, 13.7 lakh petitions have been filed by women for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) to be re-enrolled.

The special camps were held across the state to render government services to the public and address their grievances at their doorsteps from July 15 to August 14.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has assured that the grievances of the public will be addressed within 45 days