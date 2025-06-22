Unemployed man kills wife, daughters in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: Sundaravel (40), an unemployed man from Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar, hacked his wife to death and killed his daughters on Saturday.

Sundaravel had returned from abroad and remained unemployed, while his wife Jeyakodi (36) worked at a matchstick factory. He often argued with her over not giving him money and a male heir.

Such an argument escalated on Saturday, leading to him dropping a boulder on Jeyakodi and killing her, and their daughters Jayadurga (10) and Jayalakshmi (5). Aruppukottai Taluk police inspected the spot and held enquiries.

A case was registered, and Sundaravel was arrested.