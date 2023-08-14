Underweight packs: Aavin says remedial steps taken

VELLORE: The detection of five 500 ml milk sachets that weighed less than the mandatory 516 gm created a furore in Vellore Aavin on Thursday.

The sachets were detected by a milk agent in Ambur town, who became suspicious after he felt a milk sachet was lighter. “He weighed five 500 ml sachets and found they weighed between 470 gm and 490 grams,” alleged SA Ponnusamy, president, TN Milk Agents and Employees’ Welfare Association.

Ponnusamy added that this raised suspicions whether this was done intentionally, as Aavin has safeguards against such mistakes.

When asked, a former general manager of the milk cooperative said the mistake could have occurred due to the staff not monitoring the automatic packing machine. “As Vellore Aavin uses a semi-automatic packing machine, it has to be monitored continually to ensure that underweighment which happens due to the remaining milk in the container coming onto the packing machine. Regular monitoring by the quality control staff could have avoided this issue,” he said.

Chennai Aavin sources said 60 automatic packing machines were procured for its three dairies in the city – 18 machines per unit and two spare machines for emergency use in each dairy. “These machines have reduced milk leakage, packing time and have also cut down on underweight milk packet issues,” the Aavin official said.

However other than the units in Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore that, too, have switched to automatic packing machines, other Aavin dairies in the State are yet to install the machine, said sources.

Vellore Aavin GM Sambamurthy said, “The issue pertained to only one sachet and has been remedied.” Asked if the unit planned to automate milk packing machinery, he said, “We are planning to send a proposal for converting a semi-automatic packing machine as a fully automatic machine, which is very costly.”