Understanding data has become true differentiator in modern chess: Anand

"Funnily enough, the more that is available for you to know, the less you can know. If every day you're subjected to 20 to 30 new conclusions, how do you make sense of it? I believe that the only thing that separates chess players today is deep understanding," Anand said at the inaugural event of a three-day chess workshop.

Drawing parallel to the times when he adapted to the computer many, many years ago, the Grandmaster insisted that while being open to new ideas helps, understanding the details pushes a player to a new level.