Under-fire Ponmudy, Senthilbalaji exit TN cabinet

CHENNAI: In a move that was widely anticipated for days, ministers K Ponmudy and V Senthilbalaji resigned from the state cabinet on Sunday, and Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed their portfolios to ministers S Muthusamy, SS Sivasankar, and RS Rajakannappan, and also brought back T Mano Thangaraj to the Council of Ministers.

The development capped days of speculations about the ministerial stint of the two influential DMK leaders, who have been facing intensified legal scrutiny and Enforcement Directorate troubles, and, in the case of Ponmudy, outrage over ill-advised public statements.

Senthilbalaji’s continuation became virtually untenable after the Supreme Court made some scathing observations about his return to the cabinet, at one point even telling his counsel to decide whether he chose the minister post or jail.

During a hearing related to his alleged involvement in a cash-for-jobs scam, a bench comprising Justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan remarked that granting him bail was a "mistake" and noted that he was re-inducted into the cabinet soon after securing bail despite the serious nature of the allegations.

The apex court, describing his actions as "dishonest", set April 28 as the deadline for the State to respond, prompting Senthilbalaji's resignation a day earlier.

Ponmudy has been facing several reverses, most recent of which was his ouster from key party post for indecent comments about women which earned him the ire from various quarters, including even senior DMK leader Kanimozhi.

The Madras High Court, too, initiated a suo motu case, observing that his speech prima facie constituted hate speech and was derogatory towards religious groups and women.

The official communication from Raj Bhavan said as per the recommendation of Chief Minister Stalin to Governor RN Ravi, Transport Minister Sivasankar will also handle Electricity, Housing and Urban Development Minister Muthusamy has been entrusted Prohibition and Excise as additional charge. These were with Senthilbalaji till now.

Forest and Khadi departments that were with Ponmudy were given to Milk and Dairy Development Minister Rajakannappan.

Meanwhile, Mano Thangaraj was re-inducted in the State cabinet. Though his portfolio has not been announced formally, he is expected to be allocated the Milk and Dairy Development department, which he had handled before being dropped from the cabinet. He will be sworn in at a customary ceremony in Raj Bhavan on Monday evening, the communique added.

According to political observers, the reshuffle signals the DMK government's attempt to neutralise criticisms over mounting legal controversies involving key cabinet members while also preparing itself ahead of the next Assembly election that is almost exactly a year away.