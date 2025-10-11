Under DMK regime, dengue deaths reduced drastically, says TN health minister Subramanian

CHENNAI: State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday asserted that dengue-related deaths in Tamil Nadu were significantly high only during the previous AIADMK regime, while the current government under Chief Minister MK Stalin has managed to drastically reduce fatalities through sustained preventive efforts.

Addressing reporters after inspecting the “Nalam Kaakkum Stalin” health camp at Vellakkal Government Higher Secondary School in Chengalpattu district, the Minister said, “In 2012, there were 66 deaths due to dengue, and in 2017, 65 deaths were reported. However, since the DMK Government assumed office, the number of deaths has remained in single digits every year.”

Pointing out that dengue control and prevention had been made a top priority, Subramanian said, “This year, Tamil Nadu has recorded 16,546 dengue cases, but only eight deaths have occurred, the lowest in several years. This achievement is the result of continuous monitoring, intensified medical camps, and the Chief Minister's proactive approach in integrating various departments for public health protection.”

He said special medical camps were being held across the State to treat fever and vector-borne diseases, particularly during the northeast monsoon season. The health department, he noted, had already conducted more than 26,000 seasonal camps in previous years and continued to strengthen surveillance and public awareness drives.

“People must not ignore fever symptoms or rely on self-medication,” the minister warned. “Early medical consultation is vital to prevent complications and save lives. We aim to bring dengue deaths to zero,” he said, adding that under the “Nalam Kaakkum Stalin” initiative, 333 camps have been held so far, benefiting over 5.29 lakh people statewide.