Unable to supply even safe drinking water, DMK has all the time to mock Raj Bhavan: BJP leader Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday hit out at the ruling DMK government, saying that after ‘failing’ to ensure safe drinking water to the public, referring to deaths attributed to contaminated water at Woraiyur in Trichy, but are playing it to the gallery by targeting Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a summer relief camp organised by the BJP at Kodambakkam here Tamilisai said, "It is deeply unfortunate that in this scientifically advanced era, the DMK government has been unable to provide safe drinking water to its citizens. The recent tragedy in Woraiyur, where three individuals from the same family reportedly died due to contaminated water, underscores the government's gross negligence."

She took a strong exception to calling the Governor a ‘mere postman.’ When the same DMK was in the opposition, they were at Raj Bhavan's doorstep, placing demands and petitions, Tamilisai said, adding that, “If the Governor was irrelevant, why did they seek his intervention back then? The office of the Governor must be respected, irrespective of political convenience."

She also raised concerns about law and order, citing incidents of caste-based violence and rising juvenile delinquency.

"Children are reportedly carrying weapons in schools, and Scheduled Caste communities continue to face targeted attacks. Yet, the government chooses to remain silent," she said.

Condemning MDMK's criticism of the Centre's foreign policy and the recent protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, Tamilisai said, "While the nation's Prime Minister works towards fostering peace and strong diplomatic ties, especially during his visit to Sri Lanka, the DMK and its allies remain fixated on peripheral issues, ignoring the pressing challenges faced by the people—like water scarcity and power outages."