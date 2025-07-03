Unable to find cash, man steals liquor from Tasmac shop in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A thief broke into a Tasmac outlet near Tirupur Central Bus Stand and looted liquor bottles worth approximately Rs 6,000 on Tuesday night. As the cash amount of Rs 3.75 lakh was kept hidden beneath a carton box containing liquor, the thief could not find the money despite a search and made his way out, content with liquor bottles alone.

The theft came to light on Wednesday morning, when some people noticed the shutters being broken open and informed Tirupur South police and Tasmac staff. The staff rushed to the spot and found the cash tray left ajar, suggesting that the thief had searched for money.

Fortunately, as the money was kept in an unusual place, it was not stolen, said a cop. Police assessed the missing liquor bottles to be worth around Rs 6,000.

A perusal of the CCTV footage revealed that the thief, wearing a mask, was around 35 years old. He was choosy in looting the liquor bottles, which he packed in a sack and took them away as a head load from the shop.

Police suspect the same person to have broken open a shop near a theatre in Valarmathi bus stop and looted an unspecified amount of cash. A case has been registered and a search is on to nab the culprit.