Ultra-low entry buses to ply in Tiruchy soon

CHENNAI: With an aim to enhance urban mobility, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Kumbakonam is set to introduce 10 ultra-low entry buses on specific routes in Tiruchy.

According to a report in The Hindu, as many as 25 of the buses have been set aside for operations in Tiruchy with 10 coming into action immediately and 15 expected to join the fleet in the coming months.

The new buses will operate on 15 specific routes and would offer fares ranging from a minimum of Rs 11 to a maximum of Rs 40. Some of the key routes for operations include four buses between the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjapur and Samayapuram via No. 1 Tollgate and it would cost a one-way fare of Rs 37.

Other routes include Panjapur-Srirangam (Rs 31), IBT Panjapur-Chathiram Bus Stand (Rs 25), Chathiram Bus Stand-Bharathidasan University (Rs 31) and Central Bus Stand- Viralimalai (Rs 35).

Officials said that the buses have been designed in such a way that it improves accessibility as it will feature a low floor height of 400 mm. It would also have a system that lowers the footboard by an additional 60 mm which would make boarding easier for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, women, and children. The buses also feature a built-in ramp that would help wheelchair users.

Some of the safety features in these vehicles include automated doors that must be closed for the bus to move, rearview cameras, blind-spot mirrors, automatic gearboxes and a sensor based fire detection system.

The buses are also more passenger friendly with LED display and audio announcements that would indicate upcoming stops. The seats would have wider cushioned seats and larger windows for ventilation.

It may be noted that similar buses are already operational in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore.