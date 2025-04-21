Ukraine-Russia war casts shadow on tuna fishers in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The grim consequences of the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine are having an unexpected impact on a section of fishermen in the State dependent on tuna fishing, as exports have been hit badly.

According to A Ananthan Baiva, who is one of the first beneficiaries of the tuna long-lining scheme, from Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram, promoted by the State, rues the declining fortunes. The active warfare between the two sides has had a bad impact on the market price of tuna fish, he said.

Prior to the war, a kilo of tuna fish fetched Rs 100 and above, but its price has nosedived to Rs 60 a kilo, the fisherman told DT Next. A similar trend has been prevailing for almost a year now, and it seems that the market could barely emerge from the worst downturn, as no end is seen for the war. The uncertainty of war has put many livelihoods in jeopardy and most of the beneficiaries were struggling to pay dues owed to banks.

Despite high fuel and labour costs, staying almost a month at sea for the fish catch, it is difficult for many to break even. Frustrated by the prolonged uncertainty, Baiva, who owns the tuna long-liner since 2019 under the subsidy scheme, said it was fate that made him shift from trawl fishing to deep-sea tuna fishing. ‘It’s on January 4, 2016, the fateful day when my trawler was seized and detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on the grounds of cross-border fishing. I gave up trawler shipping and made up my mind to go tuna fishing after that incident. But, now the prospects are even more grim and bleak as the tuna long-liner becomes a loss-making spoiler,” Baiva told DT Next.

A Manoharan, a vendor from Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi district, said tuna catch from deep-sea is mostly marketed in Kanniyakumari and the neighbouring state of Kerala, as the seafood variety is consumed less locally. Apart from domestic consumption, significant quantities of tuna were exported from Kerala to countries abroad, especially to Japan and Europe. But the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine has sent the prices of tuna sliding drastically. During the pre-war period, exporters procured a kilo of tuna at Rs 115, but it has come down to Rs 70 now. Much to his agony, the tuna catch has also dwindled significantly now.

J Antony Baskar, a vendor cum exporter, said the war has resulted in an almost three-month long delay in shipments of tuna, creating a long-sea trade route through Suez Canal. Ahead of the war, tuna shipments destined for Tunisia reached the destination port within 28 days. Freight cost increased threefold because of taking a more circuitous sea route, he added. Many exporters are giving up shipping tuna over such challenges, he said.