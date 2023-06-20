UGC issues guidelines for prevention of caste-based discrimination in HEIs

CHENNAI: As the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) for the first year students will be opening shortly, the University Grants Commission has instructed all the officials and faculty members of the institutions should desist from any act of discrimination against SC/ST students on grounds of their social origin.

UGC secretary Manish R. Joshi, in a circular to all the vice chancellors of universities and principals of colleges, has requested the HEIs to advise the officials/faculty members of your university/institute to be more sensitive while dealing with Incidents of caste discrimination.

He said the HEIs should develop a page on their website for lodging such complaints of caste discrimination by SC/ST/OBC students and also place a complaint register in the office of the Registrar/Principal for the purpose. lf any such incident comes to the notice of the authorities, action should be taken against the erring official and faculty member promptly.

He said the University and its constituent and affiliated colleges should ensure that no officials and faculty members indulge in any kind of discrimination against any community or category of students.

"The HEIs should constitute a committee to look into the complaints of discrimination received from the SC/ST/OBC Students/teachers and non-teaching staff."

Accordingly, the Committee shall also include member belonging to SC/ST/OBC category.