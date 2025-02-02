UGC isssues notice to 2 private medical colleges for failing to obtain anti-ragging undertaking from students

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a show cause notice to two private medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, which have failed to obtain anti-ragging undertakings from their students.

Similarly, two medical colleges in Puducherry also received notice from the commission for a similar violation.

In UGC’s show cause notice for non-compliance with anti-ragging regulations, commission’s secretary Manish R Joshi said that 18 medical colleges across the country had violated the rules.

Accordingly, in Tamil Nadu, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and Vellore Christian Medical College are in dock. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) and Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry have also been served the notices.

In the notice, UGC secretary Manish R Joshi said, “This is to bring to your immediate attention that it has been observed that your college has not complied with the mandatory requirements set forth in the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009 for curbing the menace of ragging. Specifically, it has come to our notice that your institution has failed to obtain the anti-ragging undertakings from your students that are required by the regulations.”

Stating that the regulations clearly mandate that every student and their parents and guardians must submit an anti-ragging undertaking at the time of admission and the beginning of every academic year, the UGC official said, “This undertaking is a crucial measure to prevent and deter any incidents of ragging within educational institutions. This failure to secure these undertakings not only constitutes non-compliance with the regulations but also puts the well-being and safety of students at risk.”