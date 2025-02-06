UGC draft is an assault on TN’s rich heritage; India’s federalism: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Thanking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav for joining the DMK protest against UGC draft in the national capital, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that the UGC (draft) regulations were an assault on the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu and federal principles of India. Stalin also exuded confidence that the voice raised by the DMK in Delhi today would resonate across the country.

Taking to social media to thank the national leaders for participating in the DMK protest, Stalin said, “The RSS-BJP’s agenda is clear: to erase diverse histories, traditions, and languages in order to impose a singular identity. As my brother Rahul Gandhi rightly said, the UGC draft is not merely an educational move; it is an assault on Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage and the very essence of India’s federalism.”

“Reject UGC draft – Our DMK Student Wing, MPs, and members of the INDIA bloc, including my dear brothers Thiru. Rahul Gandhi and Thiru. Akhilesh Yadav deserves gratitude for amplifying students’ voices in the capital and defending the future of education,” said Stalin, in a message posted on microblogging site ‘X’ on Thursday afternoon.

“From NEET to CAA to the three Farm Laws, the DMK has led every fight to uphold our Constitution and pluralism. Today, our voice in New Delhi will resonate across India,” added Stalin.