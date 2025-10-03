Udhay’s priority Dubai, not Karur, slams EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami carried on his attack on DMK over the Karur tragedy on Thursday, saying that Chief Minister MK Stalin should take responsibility for the Karur stampede that claimed the lives of 41 persons.

Addressing a public campaign in Dharmapuri, the leader of the opposition blamed the DMK for failing to provide proper security arrangements at the TVK campaign.

“The government has failed in its duty to protect people. If only Chief Minister MK Stalin, who holds the Home portfolio, had issued the right directions to the police to provide security, the lives of people may not have been lost,” he said.

Referring to remarks by Stalin that he would not let Tamil Nadu bow down, the AIADMK leader said the entire country was in shock at seeing how the State was let down. He also attacked the government for ordering authorities to defend its action on the Karur tragedy.

“The Chief Minister is attempting to cover up the reality through the authorities and escape by blaming others. But people know the truth. We are waiting to teach a befitting lesson to the DMK. After AIADMK comes to power, these officials will be taken to task for justifying a tragedy of such magnitude,” he said, alleging that police protection should be given for meetings conducted by opposition parties akin to those organised by the ruling party.

Seeking an explanation from Chief Minister MK Stalin over the Karur incident, Palaniswami also took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for prioritising his foreign trip over people in struggle. “He came by a special flight and went back, as his personal trip is more important than people,” he said.

Palaniswami claimed that permission was granted without any partiality by upholding democracy during the AIADMK rule. “The DMK will disappear if it attempts to curtail democracy,” he said. The opposition leader also accused the DMK of increasing the debt burden of the State through its increased borrowings and for not implementing major schemes.