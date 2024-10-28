Udhayanidhi's youth brigade will take forward DMK ideology for 100 more years: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Stating that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was founded by youth for the youth, Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin appreciated the sustained efforts of the youth wing secretary and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin in identifying the young brigades to advance the party's ideology for the “next hundred years.”

The Deputy Chief Minister position is "a huge responsibility rather than a mere posting, Stalin reiterated and said that Udhayanidhi has been exceeding the expectations and securing centum in every test given to him.

"I am proud to see the youth wing established by me doing a great job in identifying fine orators," Stalin said at the programme to give away prizes to the winners of the 'En Uyirinum Melana' orator competition organised as part of the centenary celebrations of former CM and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on Sunday.

Stalin further said he called to identify 100 fine orators, but the youth wing leader identified 182 from around 1,700 participants. “The party has thus identified the tool to take forward the party's core ideology to the next 100 years, Stalin said.

The DMK is a movement that grew from strength to strength through powerful speeches of its functionaries, Stalin said, recalling how he, being an 18-year-old youth, yearned for an opportunity to speak in a DMK function in Coimbatore for two minutes. Stalin urged the district secretaries and senior leaders to make use of young guns' powerful orator skills and give them ample opportunities in public meetings and party programmes.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said that upon hearing the invigorating speeches of the participants, he was confident that no one could take down the Dravidian ideology. He said that the youth wing established Kalaignar centenary libraries in 75 constituencies and it would accomplish the task of establishing such facilities in the rest of the constituencies in the state within a couple of months.