Udhayanidhi Stalin turns 47, says spectacular win in 2026 polls will be biggest birthday gift to him

CHENNAI: DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday marked his 47th birthday celebration by distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries, paid homage at the memorials of Dravidian leaders and said he considered a huge win in the 2026 Assembly election the biggest birthday gift to him.

Starting from morning, ministers and party leaders flocked to his 'Kurinji' camp office and greeted him on his birthday. Also, several senior government officials, MLAs, MPs and party office-bearers visited him. Udhayanidhi thanked party functionaries and said he considered a huge win in the 2026 Assembly election as the biggest gift to him.

The goal of party chief M K Stalin, to win more than 200 constituencies out of the total 234 segments in the state, should be realised and CM Stalin should become the chief minister for the second time in 2026 and the party must assume power for the 7th time, he said in his message to thank party workers and the people.

Udhayanidhi met his parents Stalin and Durga Stalin here and received their blessings and later, alongwith ministers, paid floral tributes at the memorials of M Karunanidhi, CN Annadurai and 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy. He cut a cake at a Greater Chennai Corporation-run home for urban homeless and distributed clothes and dry fruits to them and, elsewhere, provided aid to several others.

DMK leaders, including youth wing office-bearers, celebrated his birthday across the state by distributing welfare assistance.

The Deputy CM distributed welfare assistance to about 1,400 beneficiaries, which includes workers, senior partymen, students, sports persons, and the differently-abled.