Udhayanidhi Stalin to inaugurate the Non-Resident Tamils day festival tomorrow

CHENNAI: State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin would inaugurate the Non-Resident Tamils day festival on Thursday, January 11.



"For the third year, the department of Non Resident Tamils Welfare is organising a grand Non Resident Tamil day festival in Chennai with the theme 'Vellum Tamil' (Tamil wins). The festival will be held for two days from January 11 to 12 at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, " said a release from state government.

"The fest will be attended by people of Tamil origin, academics, poets from 58 countries including Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, UAE, England and USA. More than 1,400 people living in foreign countries have registered to participate in the two-day festival. Out of this, 218 are Tamils belonging to international Tamil associations and 48 other state Tamil associations, " it added.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will deliver the valedictory address on January 12. State Ministers and other notable personalities also would take part in the festival.