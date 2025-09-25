Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects sports infrastructure development in Madurai

MADURAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected infrastructure development works in progress at the District Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The International Hockey Federation, in association with the state government, is set to organise the men’s junior World Cup hockey at Chennai and in Madurai in November and December 2025.

Udhayanidhi took stock of the artificial turf hockey field, which is being renovated for Rs 9.47 crore in the stadium. He also inspected works under way to establish a state-of-the-art swimming pool with a diving facility at Rs 12.50 crore.

The Deputy Chief Minister also spent some of his time with players at the para sports arena built at Rs 1 crore.

Later, he inspected works under way at Thenur village in Madurai North Taluk to build houses for 195 beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Scheme and also handed over free house site pattas to the beneficiaries at the village.

The Deputy CM was accompanied by P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, Thanga Tamil Selvan, Theni MP, Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, J Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, Collector KJ Praveen Kumar, Commissioner of Corporation Chitra Vijayan and others.