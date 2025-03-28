Udhayanidhi Stalin announces new opportunity to apply for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday announced that government has allocated a subsidy of Rs 21 crore under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme in the past year alone.

He announced that a new opportunity to apply for the scheme would be made available soon, for those who could not apply.

He announced several initiatives for empowering women and strengthening the welfare schemes during his address in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, according to a Maalaimalar report.

He revealed that the Tamil Nadu government has set a target of Rs 37,000 crore this year to provide loans to self-help groups.

The Deputy Chief Minister also mentioned the role of women's self-help groups in the state's breakfast scheme.

In a major move towards land rights, the government is distributing patta to 1.36 lakh families in the suburbs of Chennai.

It is reported that Udhayanidhu also unveiled plans to launch 'Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom Project 3.0', formerly known as the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project (TNRTP).