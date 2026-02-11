Udhayanidhi should learn hard work from thatha Karunanidhi, says CM Stalin

During an interaction at a media conclave in Chennai, the CM said hard work alone yields success in politics and that there are no shortcuts. "I learnt the importance of hard work from my father and leader, Karunanidhi. My son, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister, should also learn hard work from his grandfather. That is my wish," Stalin said, responding to a question about lessons he had learnt from his father.

He stressed that sustained effort and dedication were vital for political growth and public service. Sharing his personal routine, the Chief Minister also revealed his fitness discipline. "I exercise for two hours every morning. If time permits, I also work out in the evening," he said.